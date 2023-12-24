Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of ASND opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

