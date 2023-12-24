Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Atkore Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.07.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.