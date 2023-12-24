Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 1,232 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 80,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,678. The company has a market cap of $341.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

