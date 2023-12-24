Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.73. 12,184,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

