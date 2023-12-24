Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

BP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,128,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

