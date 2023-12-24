Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REGL stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $73.76. 55,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.