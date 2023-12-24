Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. 268,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

