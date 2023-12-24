Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

