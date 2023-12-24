Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $226,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,348 shares of company stock worth $692,517. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $51.27. 66,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

