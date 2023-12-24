Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

