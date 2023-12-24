Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,740,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

