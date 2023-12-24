Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

HUM traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $453.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

