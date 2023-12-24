Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,736 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

