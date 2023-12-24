Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 411.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. 256,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

