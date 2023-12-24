Atlas Brown Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 616,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

