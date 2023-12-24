Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

DUK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. 1,927,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,827. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

