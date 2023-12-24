Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

