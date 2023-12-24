Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 128,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.