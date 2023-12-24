Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 562 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.14. 2,442,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

