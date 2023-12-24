Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. 1,146,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,433. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

