Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.91. The stock had a trading volume of 496,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,373. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

