AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $187.29. The company had a trading volume of 627,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average of $180.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.