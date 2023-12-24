AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lifted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

