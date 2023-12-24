Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

