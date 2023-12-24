Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $775.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 751,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

