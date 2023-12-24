Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. Bank First has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu bought 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank First by 85,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank First by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank First by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

