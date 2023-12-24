Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.94.

Shares of BNS opened at C$63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6165099 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

