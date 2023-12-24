Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,675 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $114.83 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

