Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.34.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

