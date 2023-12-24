Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GEHC stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

