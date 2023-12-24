Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $846.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $818.13 and a 200 day moving average of $796.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $887.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.