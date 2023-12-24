Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

