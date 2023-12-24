Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $35.54 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RHHBY

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.