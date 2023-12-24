Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $163.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

