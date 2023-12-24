Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
BMWYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
