Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.