Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.00. 1,974,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,551. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.