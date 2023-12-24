Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

