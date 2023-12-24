Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 18.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $284.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

