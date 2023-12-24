Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

