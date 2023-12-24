Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.