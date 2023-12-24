Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

