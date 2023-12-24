Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,249 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

