Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $213.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $215.30. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

