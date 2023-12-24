Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,174 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

