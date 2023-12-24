Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Trust increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 411,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Mangham Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

