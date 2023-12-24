BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) versus Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Financial Survey

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Asahi Kasei and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Kasei -4.44% 3.58% 1.78% BioLargo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Asahi Kasei and BioLargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Kasei 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asahi Kasei and BioLargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Kasei $20.18 billion 0.50 -$675.71 million ($1.25) -11.68 BioLargo N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -8.71

BioLargo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asahi Kasei. Asahi Kasei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo beats Asahi Kasei on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene. The company also offers lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, plastic optical fibers, artificial suede, nylon 66 filament, polyamide 66, polyacetal, polyphenyene ether, polypropylene compounds, 3D cubic knitted fabric, noise suppression sheets, audio devices, photosensitive polyimide/PBO precursor, latent hardeners, glass fabrics, specialty products, explosion-bonded metal clads, lining fabrics, cupro and stretch fibers, oil-water separators, cellulose nanobeads, and flame-resistant and synthetic fiber; magnetic, current, and gas sensors; deodorizing, spunbond, cupro, multifunctional, and heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven; and ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products. It provides bags and containers; cooking products; cleaners; plastic packet cutting products; cyclohexyl methacrylate, bonded anchors, and microcrystalline cellulose; pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents, dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis, virus removal filters, defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pumps, wearable defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; construction materials; and remodeling services, as well as develops homes and apartments. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

