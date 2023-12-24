Blackstone’s (BX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.41.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.