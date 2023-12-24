Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $410.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

