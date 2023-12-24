BMO Capital Markets Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $447.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $436.00 to $447.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.56.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $469.13 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.