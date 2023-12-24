BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,713,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 278.5% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

